Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 431.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $67.00 on Thursday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.50.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $99,986.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,433.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,360 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $143,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,556 shares in the company, valued at $884,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

