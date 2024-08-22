Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 395.0% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 14,392 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000. Finally, VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $330,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $109.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.80. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $109.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.