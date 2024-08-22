Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Woodward were worth $4,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Woodward by 214.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 14,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 743.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,452,000 after acquiring an additional 197,125 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,962,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $158.59 on Thursday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.03 and a 52-week high of $188.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.78 and a 200-day moving average of $162.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Woodward had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $847.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WWD. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Woodward from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.11.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

