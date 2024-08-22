Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 57.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRWD. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,219 shares of company stock valued at $48,856,294 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $273.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 515.49, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.12 and its 200 day moving average is $320.48. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.97 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

