Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 22.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,678 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $10,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 468,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,371,000 after acquiring an additional 116,493 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Blackstone by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 64,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 230,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $14,323,104.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $134.78 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.59 and a 1 year high of $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.61.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $126.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.65.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

