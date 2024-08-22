Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Papa Johns International were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 396.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Papa Johns International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa Johns International by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in shares of Papa Johns International in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PZZA shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Papa Johns International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Papa Johns International from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Papa Johns International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa Johns International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.82.

Papa Johns International Stock Performance

Shares of PZZA opened at $46.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.21.

Papa Johns International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $507.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.13 million. Papa Johns International had a net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Papa Johns International, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Papa Johns International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.78%.

About Papa Johns International

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John’s trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Stories

