Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

D stock opened at $56.39 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.26.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.64.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

