Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City State Bank increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC opened at $33.46 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.65.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

