Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,780,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944,520 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,010,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401,526 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,445,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,121 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,786,000 after buying an additional 2,888,205 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $535,943,000 after buying an additional 1,228,116 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $196.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $202.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.07. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $227.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

