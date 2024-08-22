Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.55 Million Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.2% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $171.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.32. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $171.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,260.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,042.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.