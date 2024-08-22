Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,650 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 354,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,866,000 after purchasing an additional 174,981 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEN opened at $179.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.64. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $102.90 and a twelve month high of $182.53.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.18. Lennar had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on LEN shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lennar from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.13.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

