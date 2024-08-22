Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,112 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 31.0% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in CONMED by 224.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CONMED by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $287,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CONMED Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $67.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average is $74.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $117.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CONMED from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CONMED from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CONMED from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CONMED from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CONMED from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.80.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

