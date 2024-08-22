Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Atlassian by 383.9% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,175.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 255.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEAM. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

Atlassian Price Performance

Atlassian stock opened at $158.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.50 and its 200-day moving average is $182.47.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,205,075.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,152,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,326,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,828,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $1,205,075.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,152,272.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,227 shares of company stock worth $42,942,989. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

