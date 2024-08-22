Fifth Third Bancorp Has $11.39 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $11,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 60,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET opened at $72.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.91 and a 52-week high of $79.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.98 and a 200-day moving average of $71.39.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

