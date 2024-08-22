Fifth Third Bancorp Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PACCAR from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,747,215.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,782 shares in the company, valued at $16,066,583.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PCAR opened at $96.02 on Thursday. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $80.94 and a 1-year high of $125.50. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.16.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.