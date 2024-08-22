Fifth Third Bancorp Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $80.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.90 and its 200-day moving average is $76.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.14 and a 12-month high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

