Fifth Third Bancorp Has $7.17 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 63,186.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,982,000 after purchasing an additional 53,077 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.50.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $551.48 on Thursday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $474.46 and a 12-month high of $579.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $550.51 and a 200-day moving average of $544.38.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.77%.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total value of $77,047.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,940 shares of company stock worth $2,214,019 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

