Fifth Third Bancorp Has $7.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.11% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,869,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $470,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $104.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $111.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.67.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

