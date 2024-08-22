Fifth Third Bancorp Has $7.58 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 39.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,748 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $7,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,373,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.92. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $53.08.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.