Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 31.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 202.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,714 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $265.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.71. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on LULU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $463.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $457.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.