Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $10,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.43.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX opened at $230.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.24 and a 200-day moving average of $218.75. The company has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $245.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 13.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total value of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $731,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,421,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,951,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,312 shares of company stock worth $19,085,072. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Articles

