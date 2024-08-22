Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 3,628 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Corteva by 48.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 340,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after buying an additional 111,246 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 3.0% in the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 708,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,200,000 after buying an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Corteva by 392.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,083,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,274,000 after buying an additional 3,254,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 29.9% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 79,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after buying an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

CTVA stock opened at $54.28 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $58.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.44.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. Corteva’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTVA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

