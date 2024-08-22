Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 5,884 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 31.2% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 77,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,269,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 78,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of ADM opened at $59.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $82.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average of $59.88.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 35.09%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.62.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.
Read More
