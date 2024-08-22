Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $11,759,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 72,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total transaction of $1,298,512.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,378.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,699 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,049. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank stock opened at $162.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $176.44.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.85.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

