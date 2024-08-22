Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 88.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 16,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at $105,878,466.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 25,381 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.42, for a total transaction of $3,411,714.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 787,669 shares in the company, valued at $105,878,466.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock valued at $963,293,619. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dell Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.38.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $111.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $179.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.17.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

