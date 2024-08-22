Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in GATX were worth $4,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in GATX by 155.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in GATX during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in GATX during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of GATX stock opened at $139.69 on Thursday. GATX Co. has a one year low of $97.21 and a one year high of $151.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.63.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.45 million. GATX had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

