Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in CBRE Group by 500.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 23,290 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $844,000. Natixis grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 55,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,730.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 394,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after purchasing an additional 372,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher T. Jenny sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $219,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,501.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,232 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,087. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBRE. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE CBRE opened at $112.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.77 and its 200 day moving average is $93.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $114.51. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

