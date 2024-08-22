Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2,727.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on COLD. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.45.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.99. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $660.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.74 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

