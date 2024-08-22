Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,439 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $60.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.66. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

