Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,441 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,602 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 30,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 20,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.86%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,364.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 7,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $99,271.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 648,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,851,050.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,900 shares of company stock worth $1,862,176 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.59.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.