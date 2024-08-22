Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,115 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $5,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 745,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,041,000 after purchasing an additional 280,591 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 93,834.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 43,164 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 40,995 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 176.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 350,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,519,000 after buying an additional 223,537 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Shares of NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average is $19.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.13%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

