Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 83.5% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 28.4% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 25.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,251,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 116.5% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $947.16 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.10 and a 1-year high of $952.01. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 112.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $836.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $749.91.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $731.08, for a total transaction of $5,848,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 880,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,648,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $731.08, for a total transaction of $5,848,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 880,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,648,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $2,665,213.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,987,866.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,956 shares of company stock valued at $70,200,158. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $912.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.