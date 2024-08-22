Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 92.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,023,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,412,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total transaction of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $380.92 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.17 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $374.56 and its 200-day moving average is $432.58. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.83.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

