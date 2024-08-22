Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,180 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Ventas by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 33,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 117.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $1,177,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,444.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 20,000 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $1,177,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,444.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,761,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,863 shares of company stock valued at $3,682,554. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $58.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of -309.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $59.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.15.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.