Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,192 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $648,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after buying an additional 3,048,274 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 57.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,516,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $622,695,000 after buying an additional 2,390,137 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,446,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,815,000 after buying an additional 2,286,119 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,973,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,813,089,000 after buying an additional 1,644,869 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $755,538.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,981,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $755,538.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,981,354.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,867 shares of company stock worth $2,077,526. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $70.09 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $58.93 and a one year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.10.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

