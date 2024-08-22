Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 22,965 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,965 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,534 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,340,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,194,000 after purchasing an additional 320,157 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $15,896,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $123.66 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $168.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.41.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

