Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 28,026 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,026 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 32,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 129,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,933,000 after buying an additional 54,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,335.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $31,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,335.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,462 shares of company stock worth $218,668 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $91.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.47. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $92.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.93%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Articles

