Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 4,147 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,369 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,147 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,451,000 after buying an additional 131,726 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 125.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 371,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,345,000 after purchasing an additional 15,981 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $2,972,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 244,197 shares in the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

CFR opened at $108.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.25 and a 52 week high of $123.17.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.93.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $357,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares in the company, valued at $190,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $357,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares in the company, valued at $190,481.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $598,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,796.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

