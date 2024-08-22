Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 426 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEEV. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,713.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.27.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $201.30 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.72 and a 1 year high of $236.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.49. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

