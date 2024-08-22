Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 4,798 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,483 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,159,718 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,868,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,251 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,901,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $782,920,000 after purchasing an additional 833,492 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,283,539 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $596,825,000 after acquiring an additional 53,237 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,428,193 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $469,011,000 after acquiring an additional 145,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 496.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $333,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,504 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $149.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.80. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EA. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electronic Arts

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,986 shares of company stock worth $2,545,726 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Electronic Arts

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.