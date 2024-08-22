Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 5,131 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 440.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WY. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of WY opened at $30.42 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

