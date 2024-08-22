Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,308 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 8,793 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,793 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,618 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,537 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,429.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $254.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $262.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.08. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $167.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

