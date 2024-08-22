Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,629 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CSX were worth $10,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 172.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.90. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. Evercore ISI raised CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.