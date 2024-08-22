Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,753 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 480.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VEU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.15. 110,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,283,422. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $61.38. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.51.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

