Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 54,818 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 296.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,328 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 54,818 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,364,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,332,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $192,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,108 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 21,007,377 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,598,000 after buying an additional 143,007 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 3,468.3% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,360,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,691,000 after buying an additional 12,013,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,444,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,412,000 after buying an additional 203,452 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

SWN stock remained flat at $6.22 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 783,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,926,125. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWN. Mizuho increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.27.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

