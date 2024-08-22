Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Reliance by 13.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 262.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 32,580 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 2,870.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance in the 4th quarter valued at $845,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Reliance by 1.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,644,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Reliance

In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,709.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Stock Down 0.2 %

RS stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $282.67. 3,304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,211. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.14 and a twelve month high of $342.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $288.45 and its 200 day moving average is $303.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.08). Reliance had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Reliance’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Reliance

Reliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.