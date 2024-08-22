Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,596,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,265,218,000 after buying an additional 5,526,230 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,985,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,143,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $301,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,230 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,000.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,335,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $193,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,015,000 after buying an additional 403,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.45.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.3 %

TEL stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $152.26. 87,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,889,893.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,363 shares of company stock worth $11,791,461 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TE Connectivity

Free Report

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

