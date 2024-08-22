Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 917 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LII. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 38.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 68 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennox International by 38.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Lennox International from $517.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $566.00 to $572.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lennox International from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennox International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $543.62.

Lennox International Stock Performance

Shares of LII traded down $8.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $572.30. 32,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,011. Lennox International Inc. has a twelve month low of $334.53 and a twelve month high of $594.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $552.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $502.25.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.28. Lennox International had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 20.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total transaction of $1,000,689.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,458.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.79, for a total value of $1,000,689.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,458.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd J. Teske sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.05, for a total transaction of $1,148,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,133,642 in the last ninety days. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

