Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,542 EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,542 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,269 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 143,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 92.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 102,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,901,000 after buying an additional 49,346 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 238.7% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,565,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total transaction of $482,027.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.79, for a total value of $482,027.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,513.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,683.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.2 %

EME traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $374.05. 11,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,739. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.50 and a 52 week high of $401.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $368.06 and a 200 day moving average of $348.10.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 32.73%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.