Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,205 Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $122,301,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,083,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at $67,177,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,965.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 298,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 713.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 291,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after buying an additional 255,326 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RGA traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $208.43. 7,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,730. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.63. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $135.20 and a 12-month high of $227.87.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.45.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

